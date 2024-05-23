Pan African proves that size isn’t everything
The gold miner’s stock has been rising, thanks to its solid production track record
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Shares in Pan African Resources, a small gold miner with a secondary JSE listing, have been on a tear this year. The stock is about 50% higher but is still capitalised at just over R11.7bn. Gold Fields, by comparison, at a market capitalisation of about R274bn, is now one of the JSE’s largest locally headquartered companies.
Apart from proving that size isn’t everything, Pan African is starting to attract rerating considerations, largely for producing predictable numbers. Far larger miners than Pan African have failed at the altar of consistency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.