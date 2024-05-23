ART: More than an elephant in the room
Porky Hefer, an out-of-the-box designer and eco-activist artist, creates creatures in the hope the world will sit up and pay attention. Or maybe sit down, perhaps lie down, even play ...
23 May 2024 - 05:00
Dangling in the playroom of the Malibu Binishell residence of actor Robert Downey jnr and his wife, Susan, is a large, hollow creature-like thing made of woven kooboo cane, rope and leather.
According to the Iron Man actor, the creator of this kooky, surprisingly comfy wickerwork pod is “this awesome South African designer Porky Hefer”. Downey first encountered Hefer’s Humanest hanging seating structure at Jeff Lincoln’s design collective in Southampton, New York. He says he climbed inside and immediately knew he had to have it for his house. ..
