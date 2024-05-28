Electoral Commission warns of moves to disrupt election
28 May 2024 - 21:05
SA’s chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo has flagged attempts to muddy the outcome of Wednesday’s elections, describing such moves as “orchestrated”.
Mamabolo told the media on Tuesday night: “In this election there is clear orchestration to undermine the credibility of the outcome. The videos you saw over the weekend are not an accident — but [part] of a clear, orchestrated endeavour to say this election could not have been free and fair, even before they happen...
