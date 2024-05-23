Will Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla lead MK in parliament?
With her father ineligible for a seat in the legislature, analysts say Dudu is the one to watch
Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla could finally emerge as a career politician, but even if she does not, his MK Party is unlikely to be affected by his latest setback.
Party insiders will say only that Zuma-Sambudla, as a senior party leader, is as suitable as other senior members to lead the party in the National Assembly. But analysts and commentators have tipped her as the one to watch, with the party rethinking its parliamentary strategy. This is after the Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that the former president’s conviction and sentence for contempt of court mean he is ineligible to stand for parliament. ..
