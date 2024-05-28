National

Ramaphosa deploys soldiers to maintain order during elections

The SANDF members will work with police to prevent and combat crime

29 May 2024 - 09:13
by Staff Writer
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,828 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the elections. 

They will also help to preserve law and order during this period. 

In a statement on the eve of the elections, Ramaphosa told the acting speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces of his move. He said the deployment would form part of Operation Prosper and applied from May 20 to June 7. 

The presidency said the expenditure was estimated at close to R60m.

TimesLIVE 

Cyril Ramaphosa signs cannabis bill into law on eve of election

The legislation legalises the use of cannabis for private use however dealing of  of the herb remains prohibited.
National
46 minutes ago

DA wants Ramaphosa fined R200,000 for alleged illegal campaigning

During a televised address on SABC, President Cyril Ramaphosa was clearly canvassing votes for the ANC, says Helen Zille
National
17 hours ago

Medical schemes target president in fresh legal attack on NHI

Board of Healthcare Funders asks high court to set aside Ramaphosa decision to sign National Health Insurance Bill
National
4 hours ago
