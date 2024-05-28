Ramaphosa deploys soldiers to maintain order during elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced the deployment of 2,828 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members to work with police in preventing and combating crime during the elections.
They will also help to preserve law and order during this period.
In a statement on the eve of the elections, Ramaphosa told the acting speaker of the National Assembly and the chair of the National Council of Provinces of his move. He said the deployment would form part of Operation Prosper and applied from May 20 to June 7.
The presidency said the expenditure was estimated at close to R60m.
