Dube TradePort picks up speed
Problems at Durban harbour are a boon for business at the special economic zone
Despite economic headwinds over the past two years, Dube TradePort Corp (DTPC) in KwaZulu-Natal has secured seven private sector investors for its trade zone 2, bringing total private investment in this 45ha greenfield business park to R1.8bn, says corporation chair Mpumelelo Zikalala.
The corporation is part of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government that manages a 3,000ha project, the Dube TradePort special economic zone, to promote international trade. It lies about 30km north of Durban and 150km from Richards Bay. It is next to King Shaka International Airport, and includes a cargo terminal, warehousing, offices and an agricultural zone...
