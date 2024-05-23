SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Dirty politics and filthy lucre
ANC’s legislative shenanigans create a hole in party funding law big enough to drive several cash-in-transit pantechnicons through
Ka-ching. Ka-ching. That’s the sound of political parties raking in cash in the absence of any regulations governing party funding — a nifty party trick brought to you by your friendly ANC. Who cares if anonymous donors can throw bags of money at their favourite political parties? What’s a little influence peddling between friends, after all?
The money-go-round is in no danger of winding down soon, either. Some fancy legislative footwork by the ANC means there’s probably at least six months before the president plugs a glaring hole in the country’s political party funding legislation. Just enough time for donors to fund a final pre-election push, in other words, and then to top up depleted party coffers after the poll. It’s particularly helpful if you are, say, a broke party facing its most bruising electoral battle yet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.