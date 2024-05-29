SA begins voting in momentous election
Voting is under way at more than 23,000 voting stations across the country
29 May 2024 - 09:02
South Africans began casting their ballots early on Wednesday in a pivotal election that could shape the nation’s future for the next generation.
Voters lined up before dawn with many expressing a sense of duty to participate in the democratic process. The election for a new parliament and nine provincial legislatures coincides with the 30-year anniversary of democracy and is a barometer of public trust in the ANC-led government and its policies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.