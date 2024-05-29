Cyril Ramaphosa signs cannabis bill into law on eve of election
The legislation legalises the use of cannabis for private use but dealing of the herb remains a no-no
29 May 2024 - 08:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act (CfPPA), which legalises private use.
The legislation was signed into law on Tuesday, on the eve of the national elections, but dealing in cannabis remains prohibited. ..
