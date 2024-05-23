EDITORIAL: A welcome bid to inject justice into a brutal war
It might have only symbolic importance, but the ICC prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants must be applauded
23 May 2024 - 05:00
As the war in Gaza grinds into its seventh month, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has applied for warrants of arrest for top Israeli and Hamas leaders for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Karim Khan’s application names Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister Yoav Gallant (for extermination, using starvation as a method of war, denial of humanitarian supplies and deliberately targeting civilians), as well as Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh (for extermination, murder, hostage-taking, rape, sexual assault and torture)...
