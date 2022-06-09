News & Fox / Digital Fintech leading SA tech start-ups Start-ups have raised close to $1bn since 2015, while doubling in number, as a new report into the ecosystem shows

Fintech is a major driver of activity in the SA start-up ecosystem, according to a report published this week.

The “SA Startup Ecosystem Report 2022” found almost three times as many fintech start-ups in the country than in any other individual category...