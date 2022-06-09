Fintech leading SA tech start-ups
Start-ups have raised close to $1bn since 2015, while doubling in number, as a new report into the ecosystem shows
Fintech is a major driver of activity in the SA start-up ecosystem, according to a report published this week.
The “SA Startup Ecosystem Report 2022” found almost three times as many fintech start-ups in the country than in any other individual category...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.