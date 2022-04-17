Business Fintech focus helps lure millions more clients CEO Gerrie Fourie says Capitec is making impressive inroads in market share B L Premium

Capitec plans to strengthen its already dominant position in digital banking, investing heavily in tech-savvy staff, products and services.

In an interview following the release of results for the year ended February 28, CEO Gerrie Fourie acknowledged that fintech competition was hotting up locally, but said it was also important to look at the “effect of the Facebooks, the Googles and WhatsApp”...