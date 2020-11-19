News & Fox / Digital Yebo Fresh: Getting groceries to kasi doorsteps the modern way The market for deliveries to residents of SA’s townships is taking off — and technology is lowering the barriers to entry BL PREMIUM

Sometimes Cape Town’s Jessica Boonstra wonders "What was I thinking?" when she faces the challenges of running a tech business she never planned to start.

Three years ago Boonstra, who is from the Netherlands, launched Yebo Fresh, a grocery food delivery service from her home in Hout Bay to a nearby informal settlement, Imizamo Yethu.