Yebo Fresh: Getting groceries to kasi doorsteps the modern way
The market for deliveries to residents of SA’s townships is taking off — and technology is lowering the barriers to entry
19 November 2020 - 05:00
Sometimes Cape Town’s Jessica Boonstra wonders "What was I thinking?" when she faces the challenges of running a tech business she never planned to start.
Three years ago Boonstra, who is from the Netherlands, launched Yebo Fresh, a grocery food delivery service from her home in Hout Bay to a nearby informal settlement, Imizamo Yethu.
