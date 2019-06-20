Leave the gridlock behind by soaring above it with Uber

In the fabulous science-fiction film The Fifth Element Bruce Willis drives a cab. A grimy yellow cab that has the look and feel of the iconic taxis that you associate with bustling cities in the US.

Except, Willis’s cab flies.

Flying cars are sci-fi lore, from Star Wars to Back to the Future, but they are edging towards reality, and one of their champions is Uber. The ride-sharing company that started out in taxi-starved San Francisco has grand plans that involve flying taxis, self-driving cars, food deliveries by drone, and electric scooters and bikes.

The only way to leave gridlock behind is to soar above it, Uber argues. While cities have been able to grow vertically, transport is still stuck on the ground, in the "second dimension". "We want to take the transportation grid into the third dimension," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said last week at the two-day Uber Elevate conference in Washington, DC, where the firm outlined its vision for the future.

Its enormous data sets allow Uber to calculate how traffic — or at least its traffic — moves in the 700 cities where it operates. About 93-million people a month use Uber in 53 countries. This translates to 15-million trips a day, it says. In total its drivers have done more than 15-billion trips.