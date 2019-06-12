Electric cars have to make a noise for pedestrian safety

One of many positives of electric vehicles (EVs) is less noise pollution. But making them too quiet enhances the danger of collisions with pedestrians and cyclists. That’s all about to change when the EU acoustic vehicle alerting system (Avas) law is implemented on July 1.

The regulations state that the Avas will be activated for vehicle speeds up to 20km/h, with a minimum sound level of 56dB, equivalent to the sound level of an electric toothbrush or paper shredder.

Sound system guru Harman has developed its own Avas system, external electronic sound synthesis (eESS), with a number of carmakers in a bid to adopt the technology ahead of the looming deadline.

The eESS creates a specific sound that is projected from speakers at the front and rear of the vehicle. Speed and throttle position sensors determine the volume and characteristics of the signal, warning pedestrians of an approaching vehicle.

The legislation also dictates the Avas sound should be continuous, providing the vehicle-driving behaviour to other road users and pedestrians — for example, generating changes in sound levels and pitch to signify acceleration just as a conventional fuel-powered vehicle would.

“Given the ever-increasing number of hybrid and electric vehicles on our roads, the risk to pedestrians, cyclists and vulnerable groups has risen exponentially over the years,” says Rajus Augustine, senior director of product strategy & planning of car audio at Harman.

“Avas technologies such as eESS offer an affordable and effective way of increasing pedestrian awareness of an approaching EV in noisy urban environments.”

Although not mandated by the EU legislation, Harman’s system is also designed to offer in-cabin sound to provide acoustic feedback on vehicle status. For example, the welcome sound when the electric motor kicks in or the shutdown sound when the motor is switched off will provide the driver with acoustic cues, which otherwise are not present in an EV.

Additionally, the system can allow for custom-designed sounds, thereby helping carmakers to create a signature sound that reflects the brand DNA of their cars.

MANAGEMENT CHANGES AT NISSAN SA

