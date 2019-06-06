How Dyson reinvented the hairdryer

The first thing that Stoffel van Wyk appreciated about his new Dyson hairdryer is how quiet it is. These days, he says: "I can have a discussion with my client over the sound of the hairdryer." Van Wyk has been a hairdresser for 25 years.

"I’ve lost a bit of my hearing because of the constant droning of hairdryers. This is far less intrusive," he tells the FM in his Sandton salon, Urban Sass.

The creator of the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer, Sir James Dyson, is arguably the UK’s greatest modern-day inventor, having worked for decades to reinvent household objects such as the lowly vacuum cleaner.

When the technology firm named after him announced that it would manufacture a hairdryer, the public responded with huge derision, especially after the cost of the device was announced. It retails for R6,000 in SA.

But the firm has carved a niche for itself making high-end home gadgets that are exceptional.

Take the vacuum cleaner, which traditionally used a bag to catch dust. In 1978, Dyson was frustrated when a cleaner got clogged. He took it apart, realised the bag was the problem and set about making a better cleaner using an industrial cyclone that he had created to separate paint from air. He figured he could do the same with dust.

It took him five years and 5,127 prototypes to invent the world’s first bagless vacuum cleaner. The first models, dubbed G-Force, were sold in Japan for a hefty $2,000 but were a hit.

He took those profits and formed his company in 1991. It now employs more than 12,000 people around the world.

Dyson has a long list of patents and accolades to his name, including a knighthood.