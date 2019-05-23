SA’s flourishing gaming scene

It’s time to abandon your last vestige of gamer prejudice.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk credited video games for pointing him in the direction of software engineering.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman says role-playing board games helped him develop a sense for strategy.

Twenty-three-year-old Julia Robson is an SA professional gamer. She’s extroverted, thoughtful and eloquent, and tells the FM that going to gym and a sleep routine are as much a part of her weekly training regime as gaming is.

Robson is keen to shrug off the stereotypes too. "I’m not a girl gamer, I am a gamer," she says. "Your skill is not determined by your gender, but by talent and how much time you put in."

Robson, who was previously a competitive dressage rider, is making a kind of portfolio career from gaming. She plays for prizes, she consults for companies, and she monetises an audience on live gaming platform Twitch.tv.

She is also sponsored by Acer and its gaming brand, Predator, and she is an Africa correspondent for GINX Esports TV (DStv channel 240).

Thulani Sishi, a professional gamer, team manager and coach, says gaming is "massive and diverse".

He is co-owner of Big 5 Esports, an electronic sports (e-sports) and gaming entertainment organisation with several teams on the books, including one in the US.

"You can compare it to having a rugby and soccer team under one brand name, like the Sharks," says Sishi, as players and teams tend to specialise in a specific type of game, like Dota, Call of Duty, League of Legends and Counter-strike.

Big 5 has about 10 full-time players on its payroll, as well as about 10 who are semi-professional, holding down day jobs in addition to their team membership. But that is becoming harder to balance, Sishi says, due to the increasing number of tournaments and opportunities locally and abroad. He hopes that growth will result in more people tipping into the fully professional category.

"Fifa is one of the most promising e-sports in SA; Goliath Gaming just had a player qualify to play at one of the biggest tournaments in the world," Sishi says.

Goliath Gaming, another player-owned gaming organisation, was launched two years ago and already has around 20 professional and semi-professional players, with about 15 on its payroll.

"We try to be slow and specific about our growth, taking on the right players and teams," says Gabriella Rego, who does public relations for Goliath.