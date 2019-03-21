New holographic headset impresses

The blower was broken and I had to fix it. I could see the faulty part, highlighted in red, and how to repair it.

The blower, in this instance, was a massive chunk of machinery in a wastewater-treatment plant. And I was wearing a remarkable augmented reality (AR) headset from Microsoft called the HoloLens 2. It showed me, through a hologram over the physical hardware, what I needed to do.

It was a demonstration at Microsoft’s launch event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last month to show off the HoloLens 2, which was unveiled by CEO Satya Nadella at the annual conference for the wireless industry.

"This new medium shows just the beginning of what’s possible when you connect the digital world to the physical world to transform how we work, learn and play," Nadella said.

This is part of Microsoft’s new vision as a cloud-orientated company, a strategy involving what it calls intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. The "edge" is whatever device is at the periphery of the cloud and connected to servers offering a range of services.

"Computing is no longer confined to a device," Nadella said, arguing that a wide range of inputs will replace keyboards and mice, from touch to speech and gestures.