Celebrating Nokia

In 2004, at a Nokia event in Helsinki, an engineer showed off a fancy new concept that he hoped would be a big hit. His "automatic multimedia diary" was a way to upload pictures, thoughts and other tidbits from a mobile phone to an online site. He called it a Lifeblog.

"Lifeblog is a PC and mobile phone software combination that effortlessly keeps a multimedia diary of the items you collect with your mobile phone," Christian Lindholm told me at the time.

"Lifeblog automatically organises your photos, videos, text messages and multimedia into a beautiful chronology you can easily browse, search and save. The phone part of Lifeblog automatically keeps track of your photos, videos and messages so you don’t have to."

Sound familiar? It was an early version of the social media mania we now know as Instagram and Snapchat. But it is probably more akin to Posterous and Tumblr, two of the great pioneers for uploading a "multimedia diary".

Much has changed in the past 15 years. Nokia was once the mightiest mobile manufacturer, making two out of three phones sold in the heady early 2000s. Back then a cellphone was a simple 2G handset that used the alphanumeric keypad as its interface. Calls and text messages were the mainstay of mobile communications for most of the 1990s, until rudimentary smartphones appeared.

The Nokia N95 was the device I recall most from those years. It was superb, took decent photos, and was really good with music. It had a sliding face that revealed the keypad at the bottom side and music control buttons (play/pause, skip back or forward) at the top. Its successor, the N96, was a dog — one of the signs that the end was beginning for the cellphone giant.

Nokia eventually realised it had lost its way and called in an outsider. CEO Stephen Elop was not only not Finnish but came from a longtime foe, Microsoft.