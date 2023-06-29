JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding
Fine for errant auditors soars to R5m — but will this stop the next Steinhoff?
Within four years South Africa will be short of R7.2bn in overall funding needed to contain HIV, TB and sexually transmitted infections, says a leading health economist
It’s the staple of every household, from All Gold Tomato Sauce to Albany Bread and Ace mealie meal. But the aristocrat of South Africa’s food sector has endured a grisly few years, punctuated by ...
The winner of the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist for Visual Arts has launched a new exhibition at the National Arts Festiva that is deeply personal for her
It’s sometimes said that the biggest challenge for executives is not how they cope in the hard times, but how well they allocate cash when times are good. That may be a theme worth watching at the JSE’s two main coal companies, Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources.
Both benefited from an unexpected increase in the coal price last year following the invasion of Ukraine. By mid-2022, thermal coal prices had glided through $400/t in Australia and $300/t in South Africa (see graph), well above the five-year averages. The UK dusted off a coal mine, its first new commissioning in 30 years, while global coal production reached a record high. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Will Thungela and Exxaro remain the JSE’s cash cows?
Both companies could continue to be chunky dividend payers in the years ahead — unless acquisitions and buybacks become more important
It’s sometimes said that the biggest challenge for executives is not how they cope in the hard times, but how well they allocate cash when times are good. That may be a theme worth watching at the JSE’s two main coal companies, Thungela Resources and Exxaro Resources.
Both benefited from an unexpected increase in the coal price last year following the invasion of Ukraine. By mid-2022, thermal coal prices had glided through $400/t in Australia and $300/t in South Africa (see graph), well above the five-year averages. The UK dusted off a coal mine, its first new commissioning in 30 years, while global coal production reached a record high. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.