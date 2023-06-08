Money & Investing

Can Pan African catch a break?

Pan African Resources has missed the gold rush that’s swept up its peers on the JSE — but there’s life for it in old dumps

BL Premium
08 June 2023 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

What Eskom taketh away, the rand giveth back. That’s one way of looking at prospects for Pan African Resources, a midtier gold producer that seems to have completely missed the rand gold price bonanza being lapped up by other South African-focused gold miners.

Pan African’s share price has fallen 9% in 12 months whereas shares in Harmony Gold are 81% higher. DRDGold, the company with which Pan African is most often compared, is 11% higher. Over five years, the difference is even starker: Pan African has returned a respectable 211%, including dividends, but DRDgold’s total return is a whopping 703%. All three companies are exposed to the South African furies: government failures, social foment and rampant crime. Yet their relative performance proves the simplest of equations applies to mining shares: maintain production and contain costs. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.