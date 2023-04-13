News & Fox

Acsa’s white elephant at OR Tambo

Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:02 ERIKA GIBSON

The construction of an aviation campus at South Africa’s biggest airport, OR Tambo International, with aviation agencies housed together, seemed like a good idea in 2017. Winning a four-star green rating from the Green Building Council South Africa was even more impressive.

But today two-thirds of the building are unoccupied...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.