A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the park's helicopters
In its constant war against poachers, the Kruger National Park has found help virtually on its doorstep: an aircraft builder in Mbombela.
The park recently acquired four Bat Hawk ultralight reconnaissance planes, a donation by Anglo American as part of its commitment to sustain the environment and the country’s natural resources. The planes are locally manufactured and provide a less expensive, home-grown solution to a problem that is not going away as long as there is a demand for rhino horn...
CONSERVATION
Local firm’s planes target Kruger Park’s poachers
A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the reserve’s helicopters
In its constant war against poachers, the Kruger National Park has found help virtually on its doorstep: an aircraft builder in Mbombela.
The park recently acquired four Bat Hawk ultralight reconnaissance planes, a donation by Anglo American as part of its commitment to sustain the environment and the country’s natural resources. The planes are locally manufactured and provide a less expensive, home-grown solution to a problem that is not going away as long as there is a demand for rhino horn...
