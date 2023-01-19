News & Fox

CONSERVATION

Local firm’s planes target Kruger Park’s poachers

A Lowveld aircraft company is providing a surveillance option that is far cheaper to operate than the reserve’s helicopters

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 05:00 ERIKA GIBSON

In its constant war against poachers, the  Kruger National Park has found help virtually on its doorstep: an aircraft builder in Mbombela.

The park recently acquired four Bat Hawk ultralight reconnaissance planes, a donation by Anglo American as part of its commitment to sustain the environment and the country’s natural resources. The planes are locally manufactured and provide a less expensive, home-grown solution to a problem that is not going away as long as there is a demand for rhino horn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.