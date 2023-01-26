The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Militaries across the world like their secrets; Kobus Marais likes to expose those secrets when he believes it is in the public interest to do so.
Marais, a DA MP, spoke out about the irregular purchase by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) of a Cuban-made Covid drug when the deal was exposed. More recently he helped alert the nation to the arrival of a shadowy Russian ship, the Lady R, in the dead of night at the Simon’s Town naval base. The ship, one of many Russian vessels sanctioned by the US government after the invasion of Ukraine, came and went without a word of what it was offloading — or perhaps loading. More than a month later, the government still has not given an explanation...
PROFILE
Kobus Marais: asking tough questions in defence of South Africa
The DA’s spokesperson on defence is an early warning system on military irregularities
