CHRIS ROPER: South Africa earning its (corruption) spurs

Executive pay schemes and missing institutional investors are two of the major causes of the disintegration of companies like Nampak and Tongaat, say analysts
There is a reason to be deeply sceptical about Themba Khumalo’s evangelical defence of his sketchy R900m Tottenham Hotspur deal. But what his response reveals most is the agency’s attitude towards ...
What happens when a shortage of an effective medication happens because people who the medicine isn’t intended for are drying its stocks? We explain here
In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how ...
The premise of William MacAskill’s book is simple: what we do now will have enormous consequences for multitudes
In the first weeks of 2022, the topics my first five columns of the year dealt with were varied. One was about how the ANC likes to pretend it isn’t responsible for the destruction of our state-owned enterprises and civic structure. I concluded by saying: “The ANC is living in two contrasting realities. The one, where it’s trying to pretend it’s a helpless victim so as to avoid accountability, and the other, where it’s trying to pretend it’s still worthy of being in charge. I doubt its best and brightest have the philosophical wherewithal to put that one over on the country, but they’re going to fight an ugly rearguard action.”
One was about how asinine the insults are that our politicians bandy about, another about what bullies the EFF are in relation to the party’s harassment of restaurant owners, and one was about nonfungible tokens. The final one took a look at the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, and how propaganda would ramp up if that happened...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS ROPER: South Africa earning its (corruption) spurs
Contrary to popular belief, the country doesn’t fare too badly in a number of international rankings. But rampant graft may yet be its undoing
In the first weeks of 2022, the topics my first five columns of the year dealt with were varied. One was about how the ANC likes to pretend it isn’t responsible for the destruction of our state-owned enterprises and civic structure. I concluded by saying: “The ANC is living in two contrasting realities. The one, where it’s trying to pretend it’s a helpless victim so as to avoid accountability, and the other, where it’s trying to pretend it’s still worthy of being in charge. I doubt its best and brightest have the philosophical wherewithal to put that one over on the country, but they’re going to fight an ugly rearguard action.”
One was about how asinine the insults are that our politicians bandy about, another about what bullies the EFF are in relation to the party’s harassment of restaurant owners, and one was about nonfungible tokens. The final one took a look at the possibility of Russia invading Ukraine, and how propaganda would ramp up if that happened...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.