News & Fox FRUIT EXPORTS Bitter harvest as shipping problems threaten SA exports The new export season is gathering steam this month and problems at the vital export port of Durban, following the floods, will need to be resolved quickly to avoid SA losing an edge in a competitive world market

SA’s fresh produce exports have grown significantly in the past few years because of their variety, efficient production and the ability to compete on the world market. Leading the way are citrus, table grapes, apples and pears, with avocados following up fast.

Avocados aside, the other fruits emerged from an environment that was highly regulated 20 years ago and today they are able to take advantage of a flourishing open market. But to stay competitive, they depend on a well-organised supply chain...