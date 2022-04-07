Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Weather forecast does not spell disaster for farming Farmers need to plan planting activity with the prospect of dryness in the earlier part of the winter crop season B L Premium

The months of April and October are critical periods in the seasonal cycle of SA’s agriculture. These months correspond with summer and winter crops’ planting and harvesting periods.

In October the winter crops are typically maturing and approaching the harvest stages, while the summer crop regions usually commence plantings around the same time. In April it is the opposite — typically marked by the planting for winter crops and approach of the harvest season for summer crops. Notably, the harvest period also approaches at about this time for major fruits such as citrus...