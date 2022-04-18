National Beer-tasting routes add punch to Western Cape agritourism Brew routes model mimics the province’s wine route, showcasing beer from farm to glass B L Premium

Brewers are buoyant about rejuvenating the fledgling Western Cape beer route to rival its iconic wine counterpart as a bumper hops crop is expected alongside recovering agritourism.

Like everything else in the economy, the beer route was devastated by Covid-19 liquor-sales bans...