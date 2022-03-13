Western Cape and California join forces to bolster climate-smart agriculture
Memorandum of understanding signed to promote co-operation on climate-smart approaches to agriculture and best practice
The Western Cape provincial government has joined forces with the US’s Californian department of food & agriculture to co-develop new technologies and climate-smart solutions to bolster farming and food security.
At the weekend the Western Cape agriculture department and its California counterpart officially signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote co-operation on climate-smart approaches to agriculture and best practice within the sector...
