Zuma’s tax returns: privacy vs public interest
In a landmark access to information case against Sars over Jacob Zuma’s tax returns, the FM and amaBhungane claim a constitutional right to freedom of expression is prevented under current legislation, while Sars argues individuals’ right to privacy is vital to tax collection, and that current law strikes a balance between privacy and access to information
03 June 2021 - 05:00
The FM and investigative journalism organisation amaBhungane head to court this week in a bid to gain access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax returns for the years he was in office.
The application flows from our February 2019 request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to access Zuma’s tax returns for 2010-2018, which was the duration of his presidency...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now