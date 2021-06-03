News & Fox Zuma’s tax returns: privacy vs public interest In a landmark access to information case against Sars over Jacob Zuma’s tax returns, the FM and amaBhungane claim a constitutional right to freedom of expression is prevented under current legislation, while Sars argues individuals’ right to privacy is vital to tax collection, and that current law strikes a balance between privacy and access to information BL PREMIUM

The FM and investigative journalism organisation amaBhungane head to court this week in a bid to gain access to former president Jacob Zuma’s tax returns for the years he was in office.

The application flows from our February 2019 request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to access Zuma’s tax returns for 2010-2018, which was the duration of his presidency...