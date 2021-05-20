ANC hires top legal eagles to fight Ace
As the ANC assembles a crack team to handle its legal response to Ace Magashule, the suspended secretary-general is seeking support from all quarters. But even Jacob Zuma seems fed up
20 May 2021 - 05:00
The ANC’s battle royale has entered the terrain of the courts. The pieces are moving after party secretary-general Ace Magashule clumsily activated his own personal doomsday clock.
Last Friday, Magashule lodged an application to set aside his temporary suspension, thumbing his nose at the party’s request that he apologise for his conduct after he was suspended under the step-aside rule earlier this month...
