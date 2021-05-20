EXCLUSIVE: Zuma targets acquittal if Downer is recused from arms deal corruption trial
In his 140-page plea explanation, the former president argues he will not receive a fair trial
20 May 2021 - 22:14
Former president Jacob Zuma’s plea explanation goes far further than arguing for state prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal from his corruption case. Zuma wants to be acquitted altogether if his plea succeeds.
In the plea explanation, Zuma writes: “In the event that [Billy] Downer SC is removed, I am entitled to be acquitted in terms of section 106(4) of the CPA [Criminal Procedure Act] because my trial cannot be conducted fairly in accordance with the constitution under the circumstances.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now