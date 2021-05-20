National EXCLUSIVE: Zuma targets acquittal if Downer is recused from arms deal corruption trial In his 140-page plea explanation, the former president argues he will not receive a fair trial BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma’s plea explanation goes far further than arguing for state prosecutor Billy Downer’s recusal from his corruption case. Zuma wants to be acquitted altogether if his plea succeeds.

In the plea explanation, Zuma writes: “In the event that [Billy] Downer SC is removed, I am entitled to be acquitted in terms of section 106(4) of the CPA [Criminal Procedure Act] because my trial cannot be conducted fairly in accordance with the constitution under the circumstances.”..