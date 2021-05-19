News & Fox Heineken’s bid for Distell: Remgo, PIC hold the key Heineken offer is no surprise but Distell anchor shareholders Remgro and PIC, aware of long-term potential, won’t be keen BL PREMIUM

Dutch brewing giant Heineken’s bid to buy Stellenbosch-based liquor group Distell will need to come at a stiff premium to the current market value of around R32bn.

A successful deal with Distell would give Heineken a sprightly cider category to complement its mainstay beer brands, as well as a valuable route to market in several African countries. ..