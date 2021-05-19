Heineken’s bid for Distell: Remgo, PIC hold the key
Heineken offer is no surprise but Distell anchor shareholders Remgro and PIC, aware of long-term potential, won’t be keen
19 May 2021 - 08:30
Dutch brewing giant Heineken’s bid to buy Stellenbosch-based liquor group Distell will need to come at a stiff premium to the current market value of around R32bn.
A successful deal with Distell would give Heineken a sprightly cider category to complement its mainstay beer brands, as well as a valuable route to market in several African countries. ..
