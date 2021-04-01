Money & Investing

Remgro and Sabvest’s mission impossible

Remgro and Sabvest need someone, or something, to help them out of the value hole they’ve sunk into

01 April 2021 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Making money out of deep-value investment companies feels a little like Mission Impossible right now.

Remgro and Sabvest, which released interim and year-end results on the same day last week, have hardly shirked in their efforts to boost their market appeal by unlocking value and restructuring portfolios...

