Remgro and Sabvest’s mission impossible
Remgro and Sabvest need someone, or something, to help them out of the value hole they’ve sunk into
01 April 2021 - 05:00
Making money out of deep-value investment companies feels a little like Mission Impossible right now.
Remgro and Sabvest, which released interim and year-end results on the same day last week, have hardly shirked in their efforts to boost their market appeal by unlocking value and restructuring portfolios...
