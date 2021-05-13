Why AB Inbev’s Carlos Brito is saying ‘cheers’
Carlos Brito, a ruthless cost cutter, is out after 15 years in charge. Will his exit herald a change in the firm’s fortunes?
13 May 2021 - 05:00
The man who poured together the world’s largest brewer has called last rounds after 32 years behind the taps.
Carlos Brito, who will step down as CEO of AB InBev at the end of June, will be best remembered for the megamerger with SABMiller, a deal worth more than $100bn that saddled his company with an uncomfortable level of debt and forced it to sell assets in a buyers’ market...
