Bracing for the third wave The third wave may not be as bad as the second one, since at least 30% of the SA population has had the virus

A third wave of Covid infections is inevitable, says Aspen Pharmacare executive Stavros Nicolaou — but it is unlikely to be as bad as the second wave.Nicolaou, who is also head of Business for SA’s public health workgroup, says there is greater "natural immunity" in the population. At least 30%-40% of the country is believed to have already had it.Nonetheless, SA won’t escape winter deaths, as the season always sees a rise in respiratory infections, made worse by people gathering indoors where ventilation is poor, he says. Every year, SA reports about 11,000 flu deaths.Nicolau says that getting a flu jab is critical, since it would be better if hospitals didn’t become simultaneously overwhelmed by flu and Covid cases.He says SA is not in the third wave yet. "Deaths are low and daily infections are rising off a low base."But there are signs that new infections are rising, at least in Gauteng, the Northern Cape, the Free State and the North West.It takes about two to three months fo...