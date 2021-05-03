Gauteng could be hit harder in third wave, say Covid-19 modellers

Gauteng could face a more severe third wave of coronavirus infections than it did in the second surge, according to the worst-case scenarios modelled by a consortium of experts co-ordinated by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium provides regular projections for the government, which it uses to guide its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The consortium published its latest modelling update online on Monday, showing SA as a whole is likely to experience a third wave that peaks below the second, provided there are no new variants, with new cases cresting two to three months after transmission begins to increase.

However, Gauteng, the Free State and North West could potentially fare worse in the next surge, depending on how individual behaviour and government restrictions affect transmission.

The consortium considered five different scenarios, which range from a “fast, strong response” to a “slow, weak response”.

In two of the five scenarios for Gauteng, the third wave is projected to peak at a higher level than it did in the second, due to the province’s higher concentration of working-age adults and people with comorbidities, and its relatively low proportion of people who have previously been infected with the disease compared to other provinces, says the report.

In the three best-case scenarios, Gauteng sees a lower peak in the third wave than it did in the second.

The consortium’s most optimistic scenario for SA as a whole projects 11,100 Covid-19 hospital admissions and 7,800 Covid-19 deaths during the third wave, a fraction of those seen in SA’s two previous waves. But these figures rise almost tenfold to 100,500 and 70,200, respectively in the worst-case scenario, in which the response is “slow” and “weak”. Even so, these figures are lower than the first and second waves.

There were 104,100 Covid-19 hospital admissions and 40,000 Covid-19 deaths in the first wave, which peaked in July 2020, and 150,000 hospital admissions and 88,500 deaths in the second wave, which peaked in January 2021.

The consortium said it had not considered the impact of vaccination in its latest model, and could not predict when the next wave would begin.

The consortium includes experts from the SA Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis at Stellenbosch University; the Modelling and Simulation Hub, Africa at UCT; and the Health Economics and Epidemiology Research Office at Wits.

Correction: May 3 2021

This story has been updated to reflect Gauteng is projected to see a worse third wave in only two out of five scenarios modelled by the consortium. It also corrects the group of experts, which were previously described as the NICD modelling consortium instead of the SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za