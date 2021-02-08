Cape Town returns to global MBA ranking

The full-time MBA offered by the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (GSB) is back in the London Financial Times’ (FT) top 100 after a four-year absence. The programme dropped out of the full-time MBA ranking in 2017 after a 12-year stay. The latest ranking, published on February 8, shows the GSB degree has crept back this year, in 94th place.

The FT ranking is considered a leading global benchmark by business schools. MBA programmes are assessed on 20 criteria, including value for money, research, corporate social responsibility, number of international faculty members and postgraduation income increases of students.

GSB is the only African business school ever to make the FT’s top 100 for full-time MBAs. The school hopes to retain its position in another ranking, for executive MBAs, later this year.

GSB director Catherine Duggan says: “This ranking reflects the exceptional quality of our MBA programme, the global contribution made by our faculty, and the value of the school’s unique expertise and approach to management education.

“Our programme brings together some of the world’s best MBA students who are looking to combine cutting-edge business and leadership skills with new ideas, innovative approaches and creative thinking about real challenges in a way that has a broad, positive impact on business and society.”

The FT ranking is headed by the France- and Singapore-based INSEAD business school, followed by the London Business School and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Fourth place is shared by Spain’s IESE Business School and Yale School of Management, in the US.