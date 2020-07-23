Business schools: All set for growth
The ground is shifting and business schools need to adjust. But some challenges are timeless
23 July 2020 - 05:00
After 20 years of living above a theatre, Rhodes Business School is finally to have its own building. No date has been set for the move, but director Owen Skae says it is part of a planned realignment on campus that will bring together all divisions of the commerce faculty.
Founded in 2000, the school has always lodged on the top floor of the university’s theatre school on the main street of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).
