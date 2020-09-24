Features / Cover Story MBA students: avoiding meltdown The pressures of 2020 are placing huge psychological strain on some students BL PREMIUM

An MBA programme is stressful enough under ordinary circumstances, and burnout is common among students. But what happens when circumstances become extraordinary: when students lose their jobs, can’t pay fees, become physically isolated, fear for the health of their loved ones, lose contact with their teachers and can’t study properly because of power outages, demanding families and even more demanding bosses?

It’s a recipe for meltdown, says psychiatrist and University of Stellenbosch Business School academic Renata Schoeman.