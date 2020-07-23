Business schools: Plugging the gaps
New deans and directors have begun taking over at business schools
23 July 2020 - 05:00
Jannie Rossouw has been granted a reprieve. In an interview two weeks ago, Wits Business School’s interim director said he had been advised to be ready to empty his desk "at a moment’s notice" to make way for a permanent replacement.
The appointment has duly been made. After a final round of interviews last Thursday, Wits University has appointed Maurice Radebe, executive vice-president of Sasol’s energy division, as its next full-time director. He will take over in January, which means that Rossouw can enjoy another five months in the school’s impressive director’s suite while he completes his "back-to-basics" task of tidying up the school’s administrative and academic processes in readiness for new leadership.
