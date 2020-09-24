Features / Cover Story Will an SA MBA set you up for success? Thousands of small businesses have collapsed because of Covid-19 — and now SA, more than ever, needs successful entrepreneurs to drive economic growth and create jobs. Are business schools, and the education system at large, doing enough to make it happen? BL PREMIUM

Do you suffer from atychiphobia? Or kakorrhaphiophobia? If the answer to either question is yes, then entrepreneurship is probably not for you.

Atychiphobia is the fear of failure. Its multisyllabled big sister is the extreme fear of failure. Together, they are among the biggest causes of the miserable success rate of SA business start-ups.