Welcome (maybe) to the club
International MBA accreditation is about to get a lot tougher
24 September 2020 - 05:00
Business schools hoping to win international accreditation for their MBA degrees had better move quickly. The door is about to close.
The Association of MBAs (Amba) is approaching its ceiling of 300 accredited programmes. Once it gets there, there’s no way in for newcomers unless one of the established schools drops out.
