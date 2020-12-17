British American Tobacco: Thank you for not smoking
The group’s Jack Bowles believes it can generate £5bn from newcategory brands like Vype, Vuse, glo and Velo by 2025
17 December 2020 - 05:00
Cigarette giant British American Tobacco (BAT) seems determined to stub out its traditional business, telling consumers last week that the best way to avoid the health risks of smoking is not to pick up the habit or simply to quit.
That might sound like commercial suicide with BAT owning Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Camel, Benson & Hedges and Newport — some of the most iconic international cigarette brands...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now