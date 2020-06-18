Lockdown day 83: Pictures of the day

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em: MultiChoice opts to counter the streaming threat with a canny new partnership
SA’s fiscal challenges are beyond the reach of technical solutions. They are deeply rooted in the ANC’s political choices
Ex-Comair CEO to launch a new airline, at a time when Covid has pushed the industry into a desperate struggle for survival
The coronavirus has given Eskom space to deal with some of its problems. At the same time, however, it has created dramatic new issues for which there are no easy answers
The luxury safari industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. Tess Paterson considers its current state and future
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.