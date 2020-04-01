News & Fox

Lockdown: Pictures of the day

Police officers and members of the SANDF continued to patrol the streets in Alexandra amid a nationwide lockdown

01 April 2020 - 09:00

More on the coronavirus

Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

The coronavirus — and SA’s lockdown in response to it — throws the fault lines in SA society into sharp relief. Staying in your own home is easy in ...
Features
5 hours ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: When lockdown bites, we’re in need of comfort

Sarah Buitendach looks at how escapist reading and other pleasures can lighten the emotional load of Covid-19
Life
4 hours ago

Lockdown day 6: Coronavirus numbers

The number of coronavirus infections in SA continues to rise, sitting at 1,353 as of day six of the lockdown
News & Fox
6 hours ago

