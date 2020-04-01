Lockdown: Pictures of the day

Capitec’s share meltdown has shaken even those hardened to the market’s collapse. The panic may be overdone
Ramaphosa has to move ahead or get out of the way. Reform has to come or we all crumble, rich and poor, big companies and small
Police officers and members of the SANDF continued to patrol the streets in Alexandra amid a nationwide lockdown
The coronavirus — and SA’s lockdown in response to it — throws the fault lines in SA society into sharp relief. Staying in your own home is easy in Sandton but a very different story in Alexandra
Sarah Buitendach looks at how escapist reading and other pleasures can lighten the emotional load of Covid-19
