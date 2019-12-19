Fury at NPA and Netcare over doctor arrests
The unprecedented arrest of two doctors, after the apparent intervention of Malema, raises worrying fears of political pressure
19 December 2019 - 05:00
Hospital group Netcare has denied caving in to political pressure from EFF leader Julius Malema to suspend the practising privileges of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
Munshi was suspended after the EFF leader visited Park Lane Hospital in October, following the unexpected death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed. Zayyaan was the son of Mohammadh Sayed, a business partner of Adriano Mazzotti, who runs tobacco firm Carnilinx. Mazzotti was one of Malema’s earliest donors, and evidently retains much clout with the EFF.
