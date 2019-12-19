Hospital groups scrambling to stay ahead
The hospital sector is finding new ways to keep growth going, as medical aids and regulators take their pounds of flesh
19 December 2019 - 05:00
A squeeze from all sides has led SA’s three largest hospital groups to find alternative ways to grow profits.
These range from big bets on artificial intelligence (AI) in intensive care units (ICUs), in Netcare’s case, to "imaging services" — things like MRI and PET scans — at Life Healthcare.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.