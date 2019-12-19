Money & Investing Hospital groups scrambling to stay ahead The hospital sector is finding new ways to keep growth going, as medical aids and regulators take their pounds of flesh BL PREMIUM

A squeeze from all sides has led SA’s three largest hospital groups to find alternative ways to grow profits.

These range from big bets on artificial intelligence (AI) in intensive care units (ICUs), in Netcare’s case, to "imaging services" — things like MRI and PET scans — at Life Healthcare.