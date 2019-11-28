OVERVIEW: The high cost of mental illness

Close to 20% of those suffering from a mental health issue fear being discriminated against if they disclose their condition, says Sadag. And even if they did disclose their condition, 39% of people say their manager’s response was indifferent while 30% say the response was negative. Just 31% of respondents in another Sadag study on Stigma in the Workplace said their manager’s response was positive and helpful.

"In a tough economic climate many businesses are fighting for their survival, with the result that they’re more focused on productivity than ensuring their staff have a work-life balance and are supported from a mental health point of view," says Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife, a start-up offering an online life skills and digital wellbeing programme.

In an increasingly competitive landscape and constant smartphone access, most employees are expected to be "always on", he says. While that suits many employers, ultimately this takes its toll on employees.

"Most organisations don’t have sufficient programmes that educate employees about work-life balance, emotional and mental health, empathy, resilience and the impact of digital on our health," says McCoubrey.

Being "always on", he says, is exhausting, requiring a large amount of mental energy. "Our brains were not designed to have lots of ‘tabs’ and ‘windows’ open. And yet social media platforms and instant messaging apps are designed to keep us connected to our devices with notifications that ensure we keep coming back for more. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has been quoted as saying, ‘We actually compete with sleep’."

The consequences of this "always on" mentality can be overwhelming, points out McCoubrey, resulting in exhaustion, burnout, anxiety and depression. He says organisations need to question whether they can get better productivity out of their staff if they ensure they have a better balance in their lives.

Some organisations have experimented with shorter work weeks.

In August this year a Microsoft subsidiary in Japan implemented a four-day work week in a project that examined both work-life balance and its effect on productivity. It also placed a 30-minute limit on meetings and encouraged more remote communications. The company recently announced that reducing its working week by one day provided a nearly 40% boost in productivity while electricity consumption and printing costs both decreased.

In Europe the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and the Investment Association are lobbying the London Stock Exchange and other exchanges to reduce their working day by 90 minutes. The reduced trading day, the lobbyists argue, is not only an effort to boost liquidity but also to improve workers’ mental health, reported the Financial Times recently.

Closer to home, companies that put their employees’ wellbeing first are reaping the rewards. Andrea Rademeyer, CEO and founder of Ask Afrika which produces the annual Ask Afrika Orange Index customer satisfaction benchmark, says she was surprised that many of the companies that performed well this year made their staff’s wellbeing a priority.

She cites Netcare and Absa Insurance as being particularly successful in these areas. Netcare has focused on supporting staff with life skills over and above functional job skills. Absa Insurance has equipped staff with laptops to allow them to work from home. Both companies were ranked in the top 10 of this year’s index, leading the way in their particular categories. Absa Insurance came third in the overall ranking (Absa Bank, was ranked at only 112) while Netcare came ninth in the overall ranking.

Chambers advises companies to educate employees on depression, particularly around how cognitive symptoms can affect work performance; raise awareness of any employee assistance programmes; promote a culture of acceptance around depression and other psychiatric disorders; and explore creative ways to support an employee’s recovery such as flexible or adjusted working hours, or working from home for a period.