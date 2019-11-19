Companies COMPANY COMMENT SA’s post-traumatic stress boosts Netcare The increase in mental health issues is good news for the healthcare group — but what about stressed doctors? BL PREMIUM

Financial woes, crime and the end of Ramaphoria are making South Africans sick and, in some cases, mentally stressed.

And the increase in stress is being reflected in the business of Netcare. The group said in its latest results this week that even as the number of days spent in hospital dropped overall, its new mental health business made up for it.